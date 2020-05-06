Southern California health care workers receive free gas on National Nurses Day amid pandemic

GLENDALE, Calif. (KCBS/KCAL) — Wednesday is National Nurses Day, and health care workers are being treated to free gas, food and other goodies as they have been the frontline in the fight against coronavirus, and Honda is revving up the gratitude by paying for their fill-ups across Southern California.

Customers at this Mobil gas station in Glendale got VIP treatment, not because they won a contest, but because they’re helping keep community members safe from the coronavirus.

Employees with Southern California Honda Dealers are pumping free gas for medical workers today as part of National Nurses Week to let our health care heroes know their dedication and services are much appreciated, especially during this crisis.

Mark Lim is a nurse who’s been helping COVID-19 patients. He said while it’s been draining, giveaways like this remind him we’re all in this together.

“It’s been taxing and you know like seeing people sick sometimes they get out sometimes they don’t,” Lim said. “But we are thankful they are thinking about us.”

“These are our everyday heroes they always go out and put themselves at risk while the rest of us are staying home and staying safe and staying healthy so we just want to appreciate them,” said Tami Horetski with Honda.

In addition to free gas, medical workers also get a goodie bag filled with food water and other essentials as a token of appreciation.

Volunteers put together close to 600 bags to give out at four local hospitals.

They plan to spread the acts of kindness through similar giveaways for health care workers across Southern California.

Over in West Hollywood, local law enforcement and fire personnel marked National Nurses Day riding in a motorcade down Santa Monica Boulevard with lights and sirens blaring in support of all essential workers.

Though its hard to see their smiles through a mask, you hear the gratitude in the voices of the nurses who were surprised by all the love.

“Thank you so much,” said Abegail Interior, a nurse. “We appreciate this one it’s a big help.”

