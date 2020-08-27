Southern California bobcat and mountain lion die from rodenticide

File – An image of a mountain lion taken from a remote camera in Southern California (AP Photo/National Park Service)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — An adult bobcat and a young mountain lion that were part of a study of big cats in the wilderness west of Los Angeles both died after ingesting rat poisons.

Officials say the bobcat, dubbed B-372, was discovered dead June 20 in Agoura Hills. The carcass of the puma, P-76, was found January 30 in the Santa Susana Mountains.

The big cats may have eaten a squirrel or other animal that had ingested the poisons. Both cats had been in good health.

It marks just the second time in the 24-year study that a bobcat has died from the effects of rat poison.

