Southern Caifornia man recalls bear jumping onto his car at Sequoia Natl Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC/CNN Newsource) — A Southern California man wanted to experience nature at Sequoia National Park and got more than he bargained for last week.

It turned out a bear was as interested in seeing him, as he was to see the bear.

The bear was fascinated with his dog who lived up to his name — Ice.

Ice stayed very calm, cool, and collected while the bear pawed at the windshield trying to get to the dog and its owner.

Later the bear climbed on top of his trunk.

Wildlife experts say the bear was either unusually fearless — or unusually hungry.

“As I was leaving, I saw bear poop–is that ok to say? Bear poop on the ground and I took a picture of it because it didn’t look like a deer or anything,” Karo Orudzhyan said. “I thought it was a big animal, you know.”

“I took that picture and then twenty seconds down the road I see the bear just in the middle of the road,” Orudzhyan added. “And, I didn’t think anything of it, I just stopped to take a video of it and yeah, that’s when it all started. That’s my first time, seeing a bear actually, so I was really excited to see it, I was just trying to get a good video, like close-up and it just started approaching the car and climbed up. I wasn’t really scared, to be honest.”

The damage to the car was actually minimal.

The driver says the scratches can be buffed out and it was more than worth the cost.

