South Valley firefighter charged with possession of child porn, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After receiving a report through Internet Crimes Against Children regarding uploaded files containing child pornography, sheriff’s investigators discovered the IP address was assigned to a Kern County Fire station.

The IP address was assigned to Station 25 in Buttonwillow, and other records indicated the user had a Kik messaging account, according to court documents filed by investigators in Superior Court.

Upon obtaining a work schedule for Station 25, the documents say, investigators found only one person was assigned to work and was present when each internet connection was made: Christopher Vega.

Vega, 35, is charged with child porn possession after investigators found more than 600 illegal images and videos on electronic devices seized at the station and his home in Santa Barbara County, according to the filings.

He’s held on $2 million bail.

That amount was requested after detectives learned Vega has about $1 million invested in the stock market, and his house is worth $1.2 million, the filings say.

“Based on the fact this is a high-profile case involving Christopher Vega, and the fact Christopher Vega’s assets are worth millions of dollars, there is probable cause to believe Christopher Vega is a flight risk who may flee the country,” a detective wrote in a document seeking high bail.

Detectives arrested Vega on Dec. 20 at his home, where his mother answered the door, the filings say. A cellphone in his possession was seized.

Vega has pleaded not guilty and his next court hearing is set for Jan. 11.