FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mayor Jerry Dyer along with councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi are set to discuss the Mayor's response to the passage of a Flag Raising Resolution at last Thursday's city council meeting.

“I believe the resolution passed by the City Council last Thursday is not inclusive and will divide our community at a time when we need unity more than ever. On behalf of the community and as part of our One Fresno vision, I will be presenting what I believe is a compelling solution that will put this debate behind us and allow us to focus our limited time, energy and finances on making Fresno a safer, more prosperous and more inclusive City,” said Mayor Dyer.