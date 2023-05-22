(KRON) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI Saturday overnight after crashing into a home, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced. A gray Tesla drove into a residence on the 5200 block of Beaumont Way around 12:51 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram’s wife Natasha Whittinghill, a 47-year-old Santa Rosa resident. Engram released a statement on his Facebook page addressing his wife’s arrest, saying he is “greatly concerned.”

As Sheriff, I always aim to be open and honest with the community I proudly serve. And that’s what leads me to share with you this message, as personal and as painful as it is for our family. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Last night my wife was involved in a DUI crash. Her car hit a house, causing damage, and the one person inside the home was injured. As was appropriate, she was arrested and is facing DUI-related charges in the incident being handled by the Santa Rosa Police Department. As a husband, I am greatly concerned about my wife’s well-being. As a citizen and Sheriff, I am also concerned about the well-being of the person inside the home who suffered injuries. I understand that our community will have more questions and want answers. So do I. However, because this incident is being investigated by Santa Rosa, in order to avoid any potential conflict of interest, Santa Rosa Police Department will be handing media inquiries. Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram

One of the residents of the home, a woman in her 50s, suffered a minor cut from shards of glass, SRPD said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the Tesla drove off the freeway, crashed into a fence and tree before driving into the home. When police arrived, they approached the driver and initiated a DUI investigation based on their observations.

SRPD determined Whittinghill was under the influence when driving her car that night. She was booked into Sonoma County Jail without incident.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Engram was elected as the county’s sheriff in June 2022 and assumed office this past January.