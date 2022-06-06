A Camarillo man killed his mother, dismembered her body and attempted to dispose of it in a dumpster near their shared apartment, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the dumpster in the 300 block of Townsite Promenade in Camarillo about 6:50 a.m., and the “Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains found are human,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

David Hoetzlein of Camarillo was arrested on suspicion of killing his mother after her body was found in a dumpster on Friday (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, the victim was identified as 62-year-old Tomoko Hoetzlein, and the suspect in her killing is her 25-year-old son, David Hoetzlein, the VCSO announced in a press release.

“David dismembered Tomoko’s body before dumping her remains in an apartment complex dumpster, adjacent to the apartment where David and Tomoko resided together,” the release added.

David Hoetzlein was detained Friday by police, who found him in his apartment, according to authorities.

“He lived here in the apartment complex, then barricaded himself into the apartment all day. They were able to get him out at about 3:30,” said neighbor Kathy Kennedy.

Travis Alvidrez, the downstairs neighbor of the Hoetzleins, said the situation was “kind of crazy.”

“We see him all the time, see his mom,” Alvidrez said.

Hoetzlein was formally arrested Friday night, and is being held in lieu of $3 million bail on a murder charge, jail records show.

He is due to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Marco at 805-384-4739.