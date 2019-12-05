SoCal neighborhood on alert after mountain lion attacks leave 1 dog dead, another injured

California

by: KTLA

Posted: / Updated:

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KTLA) — A Simi Valley neighborhood is on alert Thursday morning after a pair of mountain lion attacks left one dog dead and a second injured.

Officers responded to two calls overnight reporting a mountain lion in the 5400 and 5500 blocks of Evening Sky Drive, Simi Valley Police Department Sgt. Keith Eisenhour said.

The first call came in late Wednesday after the mountain lion attacked a dog, the sergeant said. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment.

About 2 a.m., police received the second call on Evening Sky Drive.

The owner had witnessed the attack and called police while the mountain lion was still in her yard.

“At the time her dog was attacked, she did try to intervene and fight the mountain lion off of her dog. Unfortunately, unsuccessfully,” Eisenhour said.

A friend of the owner identified the dog as a 10-year-old miniature schnauzer named Pumbaa.

Officers notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife that the mountain lion was still in the backyard of the home when they arrived.

Fish and Wildlife officials wanted to scare the mountain lion by striking it with a less-than-lethal beanbag shot but it ran away before that could happen, Eisenhour said.

“We don’t know where the mountain lion is at this point,” he said.

Residents were advised to keep dogs and other small animals inside as much as possible and to be extremely careful when exiting their homes.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.