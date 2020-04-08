SoCal man arrested for allegedly price-gouging the public, selling N95 masks for $300 a box

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KTLA) — A Covina man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly price-gouging the public by marking up the price of N95 respirators and selling them online.
Investigators were given a tip about the online ad and found two posts that were advertising masks for $300 per box, the Baldwin Park Police Department stated in a news release.
A meeting was set up with the seller, identified as 30-year-old Johnwill Baldonado, where investigators purchased a box of respirators for $300.
Police arrested Baldonado on suspicion of price-gouging following the sale, the release stated.
Investigators said they found 21 boxes containing a total 420 N95 respirators during the arrest.
“During a state emergency the law prohibits charging a price that is more than 10% what an item costs before the state declaration of emergency,” the Police Department stated.
