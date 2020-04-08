SoCal man arrested for allegedly price-gouging the public, selling N95 masks for $300 a box

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. – A senior US health official warned that, despite containment efforts, it was only a matter of time before the COVID-19 disease spreads in the United States. As of February 26, 2020, there were 59 cases of the infection in the United States. This included 45 people who were repatriated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan or from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the epidemic. Critics, including lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, have accused the Trump administration of downplaying the crisis and underfunding the response. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KTLA) — A Covina man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly price-gouging the public by marking up the price of N95 respirators and selling them online.

Investigators were given a tip about the online ad and found two posts that were advertising masks for $300 per box, the Baldwin Park Police Department stated in a news release.

A meeting was set up with the seller, identified as 30-year-old Johnwill Baldonado, where investigators purchased a box of respirators for $300.

Police arrested Baldonado on suspicion of price-gouging following the sale, the release stated.

Investigators said they found 21 boxes containing a total 420 N95 respirators during the arrest.

“During a state emergency the law prohibits charging a price that is more than 10% what an item costs before the state declaration of emergency,” the Police Department stated.

