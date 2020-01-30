Snowpack below-average; DWR cites climate change

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest snow survey at Phillips Station shows a snow water equivalent of 79% of average for this time of year, according to the Department of Water Resources.

The reading Thursday was the second manual snow survey of 2020 at the site just south of Lake Tahoe. The measurement is taken to better predict the amount of runoff expected in the Spring.

“After a good start in December, January saw dry conditions that added little to the Sierra snowpack,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth.

“As climate change continues to impact California’s snowpack, we look to actions described in the recently released California Water Resilience Portfolio to meet the challenges brought by weather variability to California’s water supply.”

The DWR also takes readings from 130 electronic snow senors throughout the state. Their readings show 72% of the average for late January.

The next snowpack survey is expected in March.

