BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sections of Interstate 5 and Highway 58 in Kern County were shut down by the California Highway Patrol due to snowy conditions Monday evening.

Highway 58 was closed about four miles east of the intersection of Edison and Towerline roads to Highway 14.

According to Caltrans, Interstate 5 was also closed in both directions: northbound at Parker Road in Castaic and southbound at Grapevine Road. The duration of the closure is unknown at this time.