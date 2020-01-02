Small undersea quake strikes off Southern California

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake under the ocean gave an early wake-up jolt to some Southern California residents.

The magnitude 4 temblor occurred at 2:13 a.m. Thursday near the Channel Islands, west of the Los Angeles area.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was centered about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme and occurred at a depth of 6 miles.

The USGS citizen reporting website received about 1,500 responses mostly describing the shaking as light or weak.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.