BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck hauling metal pipes lost its load, with poles spilling into the road and stopped northbound Interstate 5 traffic just south of Grapevine Road, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP said a semi-truck hauling thousands of one-inch metal pipes spilled on the road just north of the east ramp on northbound I-5 around 11:11 a.m.

The pipes scattered throughout three of the four lanes. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.