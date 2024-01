HOLLISTER (KRON) — San Benito County residents woke up to a 3.1-magnitude earthquake Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The tiny tremblor struck at 8:24 a.m. with an epicenter south of Hollister and east of Salinas.

Residents near the epicenter reported weak and light shaking.

No injuries or damage to buildings has been reported at this time.