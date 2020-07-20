KSEE24 RESCAN /
Small dog rescued after 3 days in drain pipe at Southern California university

California

by: KTLA Digital Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
  • The Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted this photo of Sophie and firefighters on Instagram on July 16, 2020.
    The Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted this photo of Sophie and firefighters on Instagram on July 16, 2020.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Firefighters rescued a small dog who had been stuck in a drain pipe on the UC Santa Barbara campus for three days, officials said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department shared photos of their rescue of 2-year-old Sophie on Thursday.

The 10- to 15-pound dog had been missing for about a month from her home, which is about five minutes away, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli told KEYT in Santa Barbara.

How Sophie ended up in the 18-inch pipe remains a mystery, but the fire department said the dog was spotted in the area earlier in the week.

It took crews about 20 minutes to retrieve Sophie using a hose to coax her to the surface, according to fire officials.

