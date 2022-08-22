FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The window to receiving a state grant providing up to $10,000 to seed entrepreneurship and small business creation in California is about to close.

The California Dream Fund, part of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, is designed to set up small businesses for success.

The one-time grant will benefit new entrepreneurs and small business owners who complete training sessions through select participating centers of the Technical Assistance Program. Once completed, the training participants can receive up to $10,000 in funds.

The deadline to register for the sessions is Aug. 31 and the workshops start on Sept. 13.

For more information on this program and the training sites in the Central Valley click here.