SLO family creates ‘silly walking’ zone in front of house and captures hilarious moments on camera

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KSBY/CNN Newsource) — In San Luis Obispo, a walk around the neighborhood is one of the few things still allowed as people shelter-at-home and those walks can be lifesavers for some people.

Moments of normalcy a little time away and perhaps a chance for a little silliness.

Maureen Salmon got the idea from others around the country and from a Monte Python skit “The Ministry of Silly Walks.”

She posted a sign in front of her house asking passers-by to “Commence Silly Walking Immediately.”

“It’s something fun to do for the neighborhood,” Salmon said. “You set up a section and you have people just walk through run through dance through, and we catch it on our Ring camera and post it to our own Instagram page.”

The McTiernan family was out for a walk in their neighborhood when they saw the sign.

Five-year old Mila hopes the zone is here to stay.

“Do they only put silly zone up around this month, or no? I don’t know the rules of the silly zone I didn’t read the fine print,” said Stephanie, Mila and Owen McTiernan, silly walk participants.

As word has gotten out, people have been driving in and even practicing their moves ahead of time.

“It brings so much joy and silliness, especially in this time, it helps to interact and see other people, obviously at a safe distance,” Salmon said. “It’s fun to hear when our windows are open to hear people giggling and laughing and people planning out their moves and I really think it’s uplifting people’s spirits right now.”

Salmon said they plan to keep the silly walk zone up for at least another couple of weeks.

