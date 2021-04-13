SLO County Sheriff’s Office to announce ‘major developments’ in Kristin Smart disappearance case

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce “major developments” in the Kristin Smart disappearance case Tuesday afternoon.

The department will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on their Facebook page.

Kristin Smart, 19, was a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing in 1996. The 19-year-old college student was legally declared dead in 2002, but her body has not been found.

Last month, the SLO county officials served a search warrant at the home of a man whose son is the prime suspect in the 1996 disappearance. The son, Paul Flores, was a classmate of Smart’s at Cal Poly SLO and was the last person to see her before she disappeared.