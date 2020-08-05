Slightly cooler weather aids Southern California firefight

A lone fire truck drives through a charred landscape during the Apple fire in Banning, California on August 02, 2020. – More than 1,300 firefighters were battling a blaze that was burning out of control August 2 in southern California, threatening thousands of people and homes east of Los Angeles. The so-called Apple Fire that broke out Friday near the city of San Bernardino has so far charred more than 20,000 acres (8,000 hectares), sending up columns of smoke visible from far away. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Slightly cooler weather Wednesday helped firefighters make progress against a huge blaze in mountains east of Los Angeles.

The wildfire straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties had consumed nearly 43 square miles of brush and trees since it broke out Friday, according to Cal Fire.

As of Wednesday morning, the Apple Fire was 30% contained.

Most residents forced from their homes by the flames were allowed to return Tuesday evening. At its peak, about 7,000 people were under evacuation orders.

The blaze, sparked by a malfunctioning vehicle, burned a dozen buildings, including four homes.

About 200 miles to the northwest, crews battled a fast-growing wildfire that broke out Tuesday and prompted evacuations of rural communities in Kern County.

By Wednesday morning the Stagecoach Fire south of Lake Isabella had charred nearly 6.5 square miles of brush.

It was 20% contained. The cause was under investigation.

