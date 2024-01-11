(FOX40.COM) — A spokesperson with Palisades Tahoe ski resort said Thursday afternoon that an area of the resort was temporarily closed after a report of a second avalanche, one day after a first avalanche killed one person and injured three others during a winter storm.

The spokesperson said a report of an avalanche near Wolverine Bowl on the alpine side was received around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The lift that takes visitors to the area and the area’s terrain was closed while ski patrol searched.

The spokesperson said crews were conducting avalanche hazard mitigation before opening the ski area, “including shots from a 105mm howitzer and ski cutting through the area.”

When the report of the possible avalanche was submitted, the area was closed immediately.

The spokesperson said that no guests or employees were involved and that the lift and terrain were reopened.