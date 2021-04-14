Skeletal remains identified as California man who disappeared in 1979

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 1979, Kenneth Bell, a 22-year-old California man, went missing as he was apparently traveling to Washington state to visit family.

On Tuesday, investigators announced they have identified skeletal human remains found in January in a wilderness area in Oregon as those of Bell.

Bell, formerly of Contra Costa County near San Francisco, was identified from personal effects found with the body.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office previously declared the case a homicide. Bell’s mother has died since she reported her son missing in 1979 when he would have been 22 years old. He worked in the timber industry in the late 1970s.

