Six Flags Magic Mountain is planning to hire over 1,500 employees during its spring hiring event, the park announced Tuesday.

The theme park will host the hiring event on March 4 from noon to 6 p.m. Prospective employees will have the opportunity to speak with park representatives from departments they are interested in, a news release said.

Open job positions include security, ride operators and scare actors.

Six Flags plans to hire more people, between March 9 and April 1, in anticipation of its spring break and “scream break” events.

“There are few more exciting and rewarding places I can think of to be employed,” Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Don McCoy said in a statement. “With the introduction of several new events and celebrations in 2023, we’re proud to have year-round opportunities offering experience in various positions. This spring, several new positions offer prospective job seekers of all ages the opportunity to work where they play.”

Applicants who are 14 years old or older are encouraged to apply online. The standard pay rate for all positions starts at $16 an hour but can increase depending on the department or the position level, a theme park spokesperson told KTLA.

Six Flags offers its employees multiple benefits, including in-park discounts, rewards and recognitions, exclusive team member events, flexible scheduling and complimentary tickets for family and friends.