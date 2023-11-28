SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Khazar Momeni, sister of the accused killer of Cash App founder Bob Lee, was arrested Monday in San Francisco for suspicion of DUI following a hit and run, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed.

According to SFPD, officers responded Monday at 11:08 a.m. to Geary Street and Larkin Street on a report of a vehicle collision. At the scene, officers located the involved driver and witnesses. During the course of an investigation, officers developed probable cause to determine the driver, identified as 38-year-old Khazar Momeni of San Francisco, was driving under the influence.

Khazar, who also goes by Khazar Elyassnia, is the sister of Nima Momeni who was charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of Lee back in April.

Lee was found bleeding from stab wounds in the early hours of the morning on April 4 in San Francisco’s Rincon Hill neighborhood. The tech entrepreneur was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Nima Momeni, a fellow tech entrepreneur, was arrested several days later. Despite initial speculation that Lee’s death was the result of random SF street violence, court testimony later revealed that the two men knew each other.

Khazar Momeni has emerged as a central figure in the case. Court testimony indicates that she was with Lee in the hours prior to his death. Lee and Nima Momeni were seen leaving the Millennium Tower where she lived shortly before the stabbing.

According to prosecutors, Momeni, 38, drove Lee to a secluded area, stabbed him three times with a knife and then drove off in a hurry. The altercation allegedly followed a dispute of Lee’s relationship with Khazar Momeni, who is married, and whether or not the two had been doing drugs.

Nima Momeni is due back in court on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.