Silicon Valley company focuses on refurbishing ventilators during COVID-19 outbreak

California

Courtesy of Bloom Energy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Silicon Valley company focused on breakthrough energy technology has turned its attention to refurbishing ventilators during the coronavirus outbreak.

Bloom Energy, based in San Jose, is using its expertise and capabilities in product end-of-life management to refurbish the thousands of out-of-service ventilators available in the United States, according to its website.

“This is our call to action. We had to help,” said CEO KR Sridhar on an interview Tuesday with CNBC.

The company said it is working with state agencies and customers, many of which are hospitals and medical device companies, to identify supplies of unused, out-of-service ventilators.

One of those states working with Bloom is the state of California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office tweeted images of a company warehouse of ventilators in different stages of refurbishment.

COVID-19 resource links:

The office also said organizations that have out-of-service ventilators should reach out to Bloom.

