2 Kern County deputies, 2 people, suspect wounded during Wasco standoff

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A gunman shot and wounded two Kern County sheriff’s deputies and allegedly two others inside a home in Wasco, where he barricaded himself inside during an hourslong standoff Sunday. The sheriff’s office said the gunman was shot by deputies at around 6:30 p.m. and is being treated for his wounds.

Deputies were called to the home near 1st Street and Poplar Avenue for a report of shots fired at around 1 p.m. KCSO Lt. Joel Swanson said they received reports of people who were wounded inside the home.

When deputies arrived, Swanson said the suspect opened fire at law enforcement and the neighborhood was put on lockdown. No deputies were struck by gunfire in the first incident, he said. SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

Just before 3 p.m., SWAT deputies approached the home, the gunman opened fire striking two of them, Swanson said. One of the deputies suffered major injuries, and another suffered moderate injuries they were taken to a hospital.

Sporadic explosions and gunfire could be heard in the neighborhood during the standoff.

At around 6:30 p.m. the suspect and deputies exchanged more gunfire and the suspect was wounded. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment and his condition was not immediately known. Two people were found wounded inside the home their conditions were not immediately known.

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia tweeted that one of the deputies wounded had died, but Swanson did not confirm that when he briefed reporters at around 6:45 p.m.

Law enforcement was seen gathered outside Kern Medical at around 7 p.m.