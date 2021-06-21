Sheriff’s Office: Pickup truck driver kills 1, attacks 3 others in Sacramento County

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — An armed person was shot Monday morning in Carmichael after the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says he hit two people with a pickup truck, killing one victim, and attacked two others.

Sacramento County deputies say a 911 caller reported two people were shooting at each other just after 9 a.m. in the area of Cypress Avenue and Hackberry Lane in Carmichael. Once at the scene, deputies found a woman had shot someone who attacked her husband.

That person was hospitalized and the sheriff’s office learned he had attacked at least three other people prior to the shooting.

This trailer is where the suspect started attacking a man and pulled out a gun… both started wrestling over the gun both it went off. Victim’s wife came out of the trailer and shot the suspect. He’s now in custody. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/KQJz1Erbs8 — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) June 21, 2021

According to the sheriff’s office, the unidentified person was driving a black pickup truck when he hit someone in the street in the area of Cypress and Manzanita avenues.

A bystander who saw what happened ran up to help, but the pickup truck driver turned around, hitting the good Samaritan.

The sheriff’s office says the first victim who was hit died from their injuries.

Deputies say the pickup truck then drove west down Cypress Avenue and rear-ended a vehicle, pushing it roughly 100 yards. Armed with a crowbar, the pickup truck driver got out and started chasing the other driver.

A private security officer who was driving by at the time was able to help the victim escape, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver who was hit by the assailant declined to go to the hospital, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pickup truck driver left the crash and entered a nearby parking lot. He then took out a gun and approached someone in a trailer, and the two got into a physical altercation.

At one point, the victim grabbed the pickup truck driver’s firearm and it went off.

Sacramento County deputies say the fight ended when the victim’s wife came out with a gun and shot the assailant in the upper body.

The chairman of the board at the Carmichael Elks Lodge told FOX40 the married couple staying in the trailer were Elks Lodge members from Nevada. The two were camping at Elks Lodge when the attack happened.

Investigators are now questioning the wife.

The Chairman of the Board at the Carmichael Elk’s Lodge tells us the married couple staying in the trailer we’re Elks Lodge members who were camping here until Thursday, coming from Nevada. Wife who shot suspect is currently being questioned by investigators. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/XSRJkifWEj — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) June 21, 2021

There is a large police presence at the intersections of Manzanita Ave & Fair Oaks Blvd & at Cypress Ave & Garfield Ave due to a hit-and-run and shooting. PIO is enroute to the scenes. Please avoid these areas. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 21, 2021

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. Investigators do not have a motive behind the seemingly random incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.