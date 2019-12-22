Shark bites surfer off Santa Barbara coast

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A surfer was bitten by a shark off the coast of Santa Barbara Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 37-year-old man was surfing near Santa Rosa Island when a shark bit him in the leg

The Coast Guard received a call around 3:15 p.m. from someone who was with the surfer after the attack. The good Samaritan told the Coast Guard that a tourniquet had been placed on the man’s leg to prevent further blood loss.

Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station San Francisco FOB Mugu medevacs shark bite victim to saftey and transports him to Santa Barbara Airport where EMTs awaited. pic.twitter.com/zyDewiQWpU — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) December 22, 2019

A helicopter crew arrived about an hour later, hoisted the victim into the helicopter and flew him to the Santa Barbara Airport where paramedics were waiting, the Coast Guard said.

Authorities said the shark bite victim was in stable condition Saturday evening.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble with the Coast Guard Sector-Los Angeles Long Beach. “This individual was fortunate to be with a buddy who was able to communicate their position to the Coast Guard. We are all happy that he will be able to be with his family in time for the holidays.”

The type of shark that bit the surfer was unknown.

