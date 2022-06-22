PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KRON) — A shark attacked a man off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove on Wednesday, Pacific Grove Police Department has confirmed to KRON4.

Pacific Grove Police Department tells KRON4 that the victim is a male and was reportedly bitten in the leg and the stomach. According to a Facebook post from City of Pacific Grove Councilmember Jenny McAdams, the shark still appears to be in the area.

The beach will be closed for 72 hours for safety. A press release will be provided later today.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.