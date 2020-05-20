SFO resumes overseas flights to Europe, Japan in June

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday announced that nonstop flights to Europe and Japan will resume in June amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, officials said they expect the following service to resume in June:

All Nippon Airways (ANA) plans to begin operating three flights per week to Tokyo-Narita on June 1st using Boeing 777 aircraft. ANA originally planned to operate one daily flight to Tokyo in June 2020.

Swiss International Air Lines plans to begin operating one weekly flight to Zurich on June 1st using Boeing 777 aircraft. Swiss originally planned to operate one daily flight to Zurich in June 2020.

Lufthansa plans to begin operating three flights per week to Munich on June 16th. The aircraft type has yet to be determined. Lufthansa originally planned to operate one daily flight to Munich in June 2020.

Airport officials note that while the aforementioned airlines are resuming limited service, all travel advisories, restrictions on entry, and arrival screening procedures remain in effect.

That includes a Department of Homeland Security Notice of Arrival Restriction requiring American citizens, legal permanent residents, and their immediate families who have been in certain European countries at any point in the 14 days before their scheduled arrival to the United States to travel through one of 13 airports upon arrival to the U.S., submit to an enhanced entry screening and self-quarantine for 14 days once they reach their final destination.

It’s important to note that all flight information is subject to change. Check with your airline for the latest flight information.

All flights to Europe at SFO had stopped service back in April due to travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

