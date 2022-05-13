SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco International Airport is reporting that network issues at Terminal 1 that affected ticket counters “have been resolved” and “all systems are back online,” according to a tweet.

SFO acknowledged the issue in a tweet at 7:03 a.m. Friday. The tweet stated that the issue affected Southwest, American and JetBlue flights, and that passengers were still being checked in using back-up methods.

Five outgoing flights have been canceled, according to FlightAware.

SFO spokesman Doug Yakel told KRON4 at 6:37 a.m. Friday that there were no flight delays, but FlightAware shows 10 outgoing flights have been delayed as of 7:49 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.