SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) International Terminal has been evacuated Friday night due to a bomb threat, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. A man was arrested for the incident.

“Officers on scene located a suspicious package and deemed the item possibly incendiary,” SFPD said.

Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated. Please avoid the International Terminal until further notice. AirTrain and BART service are suspended. Passenger drop-off and pick-up only at the Domestic Terminals. More updates to be come. — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) July 16, 2022

The SFO BART station has been closed as well. Trains on the Millbrae line are bypassing the SFO station and service is continuing in both directions between the Millbrae and San Bruno stations.

At the airport, passenger drop-off and pick-up will only be at the domestic terminals.

