SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One San Francisco restaurant is feuding with police officers. Reem’s California in the Mission District is going back and forth on social media with the San Francisco Police Officers Association (SFPOA).

Reem’s implemented a policy that bans armed police officers from entering the business located at 2901 Mission St., according to an Instagram post on Friday. The business said the reason is to have a “deep commitment to uplifting social and racial justice in our communities.”

“In a time of increased gun violence — particularly impacting people of color, youth, and queer people — we believe that maintaining a strict policy of prohibiting guns in our restaurant keeps us safer,” Reem’s wrote on social media.

SFPOA called out the restaurant on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Thursday, they said one of their officers was denied service last weekend because he was in uniform.

Reem’s said they don’t refuse service to police officers in general. It’s only when they are in uniform and armed.

“We are not asking Reem’s or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers,” SFPOA said. “We’re asking them to own their discriminatory policy & and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment—on or off duty. We took the liberty of designing one for them.”

The design was posted on X by SFPOA.

SFPOA claims Reem’s practices “anti-police bigotry” as a long-standing policy.

As of Friday, Reem’s Mission District location is “temporarily closed,” according to the restaurant’s website. There is no date for when it will reopen.

The police union has not tweeted anything about Reem’s since Thursday afternoon. Reem’s last posted about the matter on Friday afternoon.