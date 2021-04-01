SF Giants requiring negative COVID tests from fans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Major League Baseball fans can once again attend games starting April 1 throughout the country, but it’s coming with some major changes.

In San Francisco, the Giants are requiring negative COVID-19 test results from all visitors who are 12 years and older.

The results have to come in within 72 hours of the game.

Visitors to Oracle Park can show the negative results electronically or with a print-out copy. But for an easier entry, the team recommends using the Health Pass in the CLEAR mobile app, which allows fans to securely link and confirm a negative test result.

According to the Giants, fans can get guaranteed testing appointments through a partnership with Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care.

Anyone who is already fully-vaccinated should bring a paper or electronic copy of their completed vaccination card to the game. This means it must be at least two weeks after the second Pfizer or Moderna dose, or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson dose.

The Giants will sell game tickets on a monthly basis until more details become clear. Season ticket members have first priority to secure tickets to April games. Any remaining tickets to April games will go on sale to Visa cardholders on April 2 and to the public on April 5. SF Giants

Able to snag a ticket, plus the negative result? Here are some other rules to follow upon entry:

Fans must not attend games if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, even if they have recently been tested or are fully vaccinated.

Fans will be seated in socially distanced pods in nine designated zones throughout the ballpark.

Designated zones assign Fans to specific entry and exit gates, concessions and restrooms located closest to their seating pods.

Fans must not gather before or after games. Large gatherings at or near Oracle Park remain prohibited.

All food and beverage will be ordered via mobile app only. Guests will be able to select pick-up at designated concession stands within their seating zone.

Face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Oracle Park will open on April 9.