SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants announced Friday they have fired manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler has been the Giants’ skipper since the 2020 season. He replaced three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy who was San Francisco’s manager from 2007 to 2019.

In Kapler’s four-season tenure, the Giants made the playoffs once in 2021 when they won a franchise-record 107 games.

The announcement comes with three games left in the 2023 regular season. Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi released the following statement.

The Giants (78-81) play archrival Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61) Friday night at Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco is out of playoff contention. The Dodgers clinched the NL West.

This story will be updated.