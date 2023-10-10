At least two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies, were injured in a training accident and fire at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. at the facility located at 29320 The Old Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Pitchess is among the buildings located at the North County Correctional Facility.

It is unknown exactly what occurred that led to the injuries, but initially officials said at least four people, including two who were confirmed to be deputies, were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. At one point, officials said “several” deputies had been injured.

The L.A. County Fire Department also responded to the scene and firefighters were trying to put out a trailer fire at the facility, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.