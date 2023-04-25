Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in June won’t be able to enjoy several classic rides due to scheduled refurbishments.

Beginning on June 5, Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Alice in Wonderland, and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure will be closed. The resort hasn’t provided a specific reopening date for the rides.

Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and Alice in Wonderland are all located in Fantasyland in Disneyland.

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction is located in the Paradise Gardens Park area at Disney California Adventure, directly across from the Paradise Bay lagoon, where the World of Color shows take place.

The resort periodically schedules refurbishments for its attractions for repairs and upgrades, but it is noteworthy that several of Disneyland’s oldest rides will be closed at the same time.

Splash Mountain will also be closed starting May 31 as Walt Disney Imagineers work to reimagine the attraction into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Matterhorn Bobsleds is closed for refurbishments and is expected to reopen on June 2, according to the Disneyland calendar.