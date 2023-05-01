Several children were treated by paramedics after a possible overdose at Johnnie Cochran Middle School in Los Angeles’ Arlington Heights neighborhood on Monday.

L.A. Fire Department crews responded to the school near Crenshaw and Washington boulevards around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of at least three children “with altered level of consciousness after possible exposure or ingestion of a yet unknown substance,” the Department said.

According to Sky5 reporter Rich Prickett, the children responded well after being administered Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioids.

Three children were transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

“They arrived conscious and breathing in minor to moderate medical distress,” LAFD said.

LAFD did not release their ages or genders, and would not confirm if they were students at Cochran Middle School.

Los Angeles Police and L.A. School Police also responded to the scene.