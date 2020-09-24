Senior citizens injured after teens fire paintballs at them in the Bay Area

California

by: Terisa Estacio and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities in Marin County, California, are increasing patrols after several senior citizens reported a group of teens were firing paintballs at them, causing several injuries.

One victim ended up going to the hospital. 

Pictures from one victim show bruises. She went to the hospital to have her injuries checked for blood clots, authorities told KRON.

“These weapons can cause serious injuries, depending on where they are hit, and in some cases they can cause permanent damage,” Marin County Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Brovelli said. 

“What happened was yesterday and day before yesterday we got a few calls about juveniles shooting paintball at people, one victim came into the substation and reported the incident to us,” Brovelli said. 

Sergeant Brovelli says extra patrols have been called in and around Marin City where the crime allegedly occurred. 

“We take this very seriously, we are trying to catch these juveniles because they are juveniles, there is a county code that if we don’t actually see the in the act, we can’t arrest them. It is a misdemeanor a not a prosecution unless they are caught in the act.  If the victim knows then a citizen’s arrest can be made,” Brovelli said. 

A relative of the victim says they are very upset about what has happened and worried about retaliation for speaking up.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.