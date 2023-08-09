(KRON) — Senator Dianne Feinstein was hospitalized after falling in her San Francisco home on Tuesday.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home,” according to a spokesperson for Sen. Feinstein.

Feinstein has been struggling with health issues over the last year. She was absent from the Senate for about three months while dealing with shingles, Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis.

Sen. Feinstein missed votes during that time which prompted some lawmakers to call on her to resign, but Sen. Feinstein said she would not be stepping down.

This is developing news. Stick with us for updates.