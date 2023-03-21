BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Secret Witness is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrests and charges filed against suspects in the 2021 killing of a 21-year-old man on Planz Road.

Bakersfield police released images of two suspects and a white 4-door vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of Tyis Rush on Aug. 14, 2021.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111, Det. T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

Information provided to Secret Witness is confidential, officials said.