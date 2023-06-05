(KTXL) — A second plane carrying migrants arrived in Sacramento Monday morning, just three days after a first flight arrived unexpectedly, according to a spokesperson from the Office of the Attorney General.

The second flight carried approximately 20 people and landed at Sacramento Executive Airport.

The spokesperson with the OAG said the second flight “appears to be the same arrangement” as the first flight from Friday, where 16 migrants were flown from El Paso, TX to Sacramento.

A witness who was at the airport when the flight arrived told FOX40 News that the migrants were men and women approximately between the ages of 18 and early 40s.

The witness said, “I think they were just happy to be away from wherever they came from.”

Sacramento County spokesperson Kim Nava confirmed that there were no minors on the flight.

Nava said that the migrants were taken to a religious institution where county social service workers will assess the migrant’s needs.

Nava also said that the county was not made aware in advance that the migrants would be arriving and that it did not know if more would be coming in a similar manner.

First unexpected flight of migrants arrives in Sacramento

On Friday, June 2, a plane carrying 16 Colombian and Venezuelan migrants landed in Sacramento, according to state officials and local organizations.

State officials say that the flight originated in El Paso, TX before continuing on to New Mexico and Sacramento.

The migrants were carrying documents that appeared to be from the State of Florida.

“These individuals were transported from Texas to New Mexico before being flown by private chartered jet to Sacramento and dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any advance warning,” Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said in a statement.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.