Second case of coronavirus confirmed in LA County; Patient in self-isolation

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LOS ANGELES (KCBS) — The second case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County was reported Tuesday, Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Medical Center confirmed.

The health care company confirmed they were “overseeing the care of a coronavirus patient who is home in self-isolation and being treated on an outpatient basis.”

Kaiser Permanente said they were in touch with and monitoring the patient.

“We are focused on delivering excellent care while ensuring the protection of our members, physicians, and staff,” a spokesperson for the medical center said in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, the Orange County Health Care Agency confirmed two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus.

The agency said in a statement that its Public Health Laboratory tested two positive cases of COVID-19, a man in his 60s and a female in her 30s who have both recently traveled to countries with widespread transmission.

The HCA sent the samples to the CDC for confirmation, and results are pending.

The first case in L.A. county was reported back in January. According to the health department, the person was a traveler returning from Wuhan City, China.

