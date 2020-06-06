Search continues for hit-and-run driver who ran over 24-year-old woman at Oakland protest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Last Saturday, there were hundreds if not thousands of people out in support of George Floyd in Oakland — Lucie Flynn was one of them.

She is now battling life threatening injuries and her family hopes someone who was there can help find the driver who left her lying in the street.​

Her dad told KRON4 what you hear in the video was a flash bang from police dispersing the crowd that might have startled the driver.​

And that was the moment of impact shown in a video.

It looks to be a silver, or light colored car with tinted windows and black rims.​

Maybe a 2009 Honda Accord that struck one person at the intersection of 17th Street and Telegraph Avenue, then ran over Flynn and darted away without stopping.​

Her father says her body is all torn up — almost every rib is broken, so is her right leg. ​

Her cheekbones are smashed and her diaphragm is punctured.​

“She’s been in the ICU in critical condition and unfortunately as we all know with COVID, I haven’t been able to see her, to hold her, to talk to her much just between trying to have her recuperate with the surgeries, her sleeping, her pain level,” Lucie’s dad Stephen Flynn said. “She almost was killed, that’s the bottom line and I would like to see the perpetrators caught.”

Again, take close look at the car in the video and if you recognize it or were there and can provide information call Oakland police. ​

Flynn has had several surgeries since and whether she will walk again is still unclear.​

A GoFundMe has been set up for Lucie.

