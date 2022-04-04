BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County search and rescue teams are looking for a 9-year-old that got lost in river waters in Keysville on Saturday afternoon. Darkness suspended their search for a second day on Sunday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got a call for a 9-year-old boy that was lost in the river in the Hogeye Gulch area in Keysville on April 2 at around 2:30 p.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the boy got into the water, but a KCSO spokesperson says family members went into the water to try and rescue the child. One adult relative needed to be rescued themselves.

Video from the scene provided by independent videographers Bravo Street Media showed search and rescue teams setting up to enter the water with rafts. A Kern County Fire Department helicopter was also used in the search.

Search and rescue teams suspended their search due to darkness and will resume their search early Monday morning.

We will update this story as we learn more information.