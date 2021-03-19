Sea lion rescued from underneath Bay Area bridge by CHP

OAKLAND, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A young sea lion is safe and soon to be released into the wild after the pup was rescued by CHP Officers in Oakland last week.

Officers say the stranded pup was found near traffic by the Bay Bridge toll plaza. Trained responders from The Marine Mammal Center rescued the male pup, named Elio, and took him away for treatment.

Experts say the pup was suffering from maternal separation, moderate malnutrition, and dehydration. He is currently recovering ahead of an expected release back into the wild.

