Scott Peterson juror will be offered immunity to testify

FILE – In this March 17, 2005, file photo, Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. Authorities said on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that a juror in Scott Peterson’s two-decade-old murder trial will be granted immunity before testifying at a hearing that could determine whether a new trial is granted. (Justin Sullivan/Pool Photo via AP, File)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a juror in Scott Peterson’s two-decade-old murder trial will be granted immunity before testifying at a hearing that could determine whether a new trial is granted. Stanislaus County prosecutors said Monday that the offer to Richelle Nice will come before she takes the witness stand at a Feb. 25 evidentiary hearing in Redwood City.

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2004, file photo, Juror number 7, Richelle Nice, adjusts her hair as members of the jury speak with the media in the Old San Mateo County Courthouse in Redwood City, Calif. Authorities said Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that former Nice, a juror in Scott Peterson’s two-decade-old murder trial will be granted immunity before testifying at a hearing that could determine whether a new trial is granted. (AP Photo/Lou Dematteis, File)

Nice was Juror 7 in the trial that ended in 2004 with Peterson’s conviction for killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son. His lawyers claim Nice made false statements on a jury questionnaire. Peterson was sentenced to death but that sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 2020 and he was resentenced to life in prison last December.