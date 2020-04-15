COVID-19 Information

Santa Rosa Fire Department launches new pandemic response teams, first of its kind in California

California

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department on Tuesday announced it is launching a new Pandemic Response Unit to respond to patients suspected of having the coronavirus or those experiencing flu-like symptoms.

According to the fire department, which says this unit is one of the first of its kind in the entire state, the Pandemic Response Unit consists of three two-person teams.

Each team will have special life-support gear and breathing equipment not used for fighting fires.

Additionally, each team member will wear additional personal protective equipment, minimize contact with potentially infected patients, and will decontaminate before leaving the location of any emergency call.

Each team member will also sleep in isolated quarters to make sure they keep other firefighters safe too.

The unit will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week indefinitely.

