Santa Clara County confirms first case of coronavirus

California

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Health Department confirmed Friday that a man has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the first case in the county and the first known case in the Bay Area.

The Santa Clara County Health Department will be holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide more information on the case.

The patient is a resident in Santa Clara County, the health department said.

The announcement comes shortly after the U.S. declared a public health emergency because of the new virus.

The virus’ epicenter is Wuhan, China — but it has since spread to other countries worldwide.

Nearly 10,000 people have been infected with the disease worldwide in just two months.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a global emergency because of the outbreak.

According to latest information from the Associated Press, the virus has claimed the lives of 213 people in China.

This story will be updated.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know