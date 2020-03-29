COVID-19 Information

Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Meet Twiga, the newest member of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The baby giraffe was born Friday to first-time mom Adia and eighth-time father Michael.

The zoo said Twiga is special because he is part of a program that helps ensure the survival of his species.

Twiga’s father Michael has helped spread his rare, valuable genes for keeping the Masai giraffe population genetically diverse and healthy.

The new baby weighs just over 125 pounds and is six feet tall.

He will eventually grow up to 19 feet and weigh over 4,000 pounds by the time he is an adult.

