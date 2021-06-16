San Jose mandates videotaping of all gun purchases

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose officials have passed a new gun law that requires retailers to video-record all firearm purchases. That makes it the largest city in California with such a rule. The City Council unanimously approved the new law on Tuesday and less than a month after a disgruntled employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself at a San Jose rail yard. The Mercury News reports that the new ordinance is aimed at deterring an illegal practice known as straw purchasing. That happens when someone buys a gun for another person such as a felon or minor who is prohibited from owning firearms.
July 23 2021 05:30 pm
