San Jose mandates videotaping of all gun purchases

FILE – In this May 27, 2021, file photo, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo speaks during a news conference honoring nine people killed by a coworker in San Jose, Calif. San Jose officials passed a new gun law that requires retailers to video-record all firearm purchases, becoming the largest city in California to have such a rule. The City Council unanimously approved the new law Tuesday, June 15, 2021, less than a month after a disgruntled employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself at a rail yard in San Jose, according to police. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose officials have passed a new gun law that requires retailers to video-record all firearm purchases. That makes it the largest city in California with such a rule. The City Council unanimously approved the new law on Tuesday and less than a month after a disgruntled employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself at a San Jose rail yard. The Mercury News reports that the new ordinance is aimed at deterring an illegal practice known as straw purchasing. That happens when someone buys a gun for another person such as a felon or minor who is prohibited from owning firearms.

